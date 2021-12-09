BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $960.97

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 960.97 ($12.74) and traded as low as GBX 942.80 ($12.50). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 950 ($12.60), with a volume of 227,411 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 959.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £972.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79.

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Angela Lane acquired 496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.81) per share, with a total value of £4,791.36 ($6,353.75).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

