Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

BLMN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,934. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

