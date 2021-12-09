Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.42, but opened at $14.85. Blue Owl Capital shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 497,953 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 20,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $187,575.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,738,024 shares of company stock worth $42,222,925.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on OWL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,860,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.