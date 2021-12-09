BlueScope Steel (OTC:BLSFF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BlueScope Steel (OTC:BLSFF) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

OTC BLSFF opened at $14.21 on Monday.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

