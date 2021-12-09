BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Down 5.5%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.46. 2,793,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,668,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.24% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

