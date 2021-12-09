Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $144.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.14. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

