Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $144.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.14. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.