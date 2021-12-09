Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boqii (NYSE:BQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Boqii in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of BQ stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.07 million, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 2.16. Boqii has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Boqii had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 97.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boqii will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BQ. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Boqii by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 597,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Boqii in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,184,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Boqii in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Boqii by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,516,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

