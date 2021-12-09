Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,247 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth $249,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter worth $263,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,270,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.07.

BXP opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

