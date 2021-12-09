Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $87.40 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 678,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $87,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after acquiring an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,067,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.84. 1,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,836. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average is $136.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.40.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

