Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 96,808 shares.The stock last traded at $13.38 and had previously closed at $13.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIF. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 453,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 195,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,604,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 153,316 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 266,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 79,285 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

