Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 103,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brady has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brady by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brady by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brady by 9.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

