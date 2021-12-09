BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $37.61

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.61 and last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 20955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

BBIO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,943 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $26,681,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after acquiring an additional 433,525 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $23,221,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $14,061,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

