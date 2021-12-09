BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.97

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 48340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,070,000 after buying an additional 134,530 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after buying an additional 481,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,956,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after buying an additional 844,362 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after buying an additional 810,839 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

