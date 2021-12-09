Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Boosted by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.11.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $586.57. 15,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,791. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.28 and a twelve month high of $593.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

