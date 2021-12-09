Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:BR opened at $173.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.87.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.60.
In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,623 shares of company stock worth $45,107,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Broadridge Financial Solutions
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
