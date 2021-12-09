Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BR opened at $173.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.60.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,623 shares of company stock worth $45,107,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

