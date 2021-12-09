Brokerages Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $1.06. Huntsman posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 36,169 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 8.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,630,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,245,000 after purchasing an additional 129,286 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 0.5% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,987. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

