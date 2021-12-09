Brokerages Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $716.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCII. Bank of America began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

RCII stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,523. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.