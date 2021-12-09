Brokerages Anticipate The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to report $157.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.00 million to $160.99 million. Marcus posted sales of $36.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 328.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year sales of $446.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.20 million to $450.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $736.05 million, with estimates ranging from $716.10 million to $752.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

In other Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Marcus by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Marcus by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Marcus by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Marcus by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Marcus by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCS traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $18.47. 119,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,145. The firm has a market cap of $580.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marcus has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.73.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

