Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Earnings of $5.88 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce earnings per share of $5.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.60 and the lowest is $5.55. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 506.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $16.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.02 to $17.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $13.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,676. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 217,300 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.