Brokerages Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on URBN. MKM Partners raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

URBN traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.56. 47,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,699. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 41,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $2,743,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

