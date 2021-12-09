Brokerages Set AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) PT at $129.29

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $6,259,920.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

AN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,679. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $65.45 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.80.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.