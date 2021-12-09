Brokerages Set Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Target Price at $53.40

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Ayr Wellness from $22.60 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS AYRWF traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $14.72. 262,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,577. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

