Brokerages Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) PT at $127.50

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,900. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $139.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average is $118.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,548,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

