Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Target Price at $28.60

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,122 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,163,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,255,000 after buying an additional 1,201,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,302,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,241,000 after buying an additional 495,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,579,000 after buying an additional 995,211 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,393,000 after buying an additional 8,384,644 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 85,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,854. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.03.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

