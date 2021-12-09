Brokerages Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Price Target at $17.82

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Macerich by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Macerich by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Macerich by 41.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAC opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.96. Macerich has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

