Brokerages Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) PT at $118.25

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.25.

TWST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ:TWST traded down $7.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,374. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.81. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $76.17 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.54.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 13,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,642,699.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,709,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,168,355 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.