Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BEP. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a $44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.48.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,812,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 79.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

