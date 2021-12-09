BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) versus AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) Financial Comparison

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

BTRS has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea has a beta of 3.51, suggesting that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BTRS and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -20.15% -12.91% AppYea N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AppYea shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTRS and AppYea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.91) -9.27 AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BTRS and AppYea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 0 9 0 3.00 AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 94.02%. Given BTRS’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BTRS is more favorable than AppYea.

Summary

AppYea beats BTRS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

AppYea Company Profile

AppYea, Inc. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

