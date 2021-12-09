BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of BWX Technologies worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters purchased 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,600 shares of company stock worth $142,298 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.