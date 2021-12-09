ByteNext (BNU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, ByteNext has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $49,374.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ByteNext coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.76 or 0.08546153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00059752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00078763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.64 or 1.00112114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002771 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

