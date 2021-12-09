BZEdge Market Capitalization Achieves $358,514.50 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 29.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. BZEdge has a market cap of $358,514.50 and $2.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded down 34% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00057107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,161.89 or 0.08584829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00079966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,406.20 or 0.99848736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002847 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

