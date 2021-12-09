C John Wilder Purchases 6,775 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director C John Wilder purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.95 per share, for a total transaction of $453,586.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

C John Wilder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, C John Wilder purchased 6,903 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,361.07.

On Friday, December 3rd, C John Wilder acquired 7,168 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $462,551.04.

On Wednesday, December 1st, C John Wilder acquired 7,146 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.05 per share, with a total value of $457,701.30.

On Monday, November 29th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $459,475.80.

On Friday, November 26th, C John Wilder acquired 7,058 shares of Evergy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $457,499.56.

On Wednesday, November 24th, C John Wilder purchased 6,929 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.66 per share, with a total value of $454,958.14.

On Monday, November 22nd, C John Wilder purchased 6,835 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $452,887.10.

On Friday, November 19th, C John Wilder purchased 7,085 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $464,846.85.

On Wednesday, November 17th, C John Wilder acquired 7,014 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.61 per share, with a total value of $460,188.54.

On Monday, November 15th, C John Wilder acquired 7,070 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.32 per share, with a total value of $461,812.40.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.44. The stock had a trading volume of 613,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after buying an additional 169,523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Evergy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,214,000 after buying an additional 51,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,551,000 after buying an additional 61,710 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

