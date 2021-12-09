Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Buy

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

