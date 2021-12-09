Cadence Bank NA Buys 905 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $226.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.13. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.09 and a one year high of $232.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock worth $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

