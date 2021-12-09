Cadence Bank NA Sells 1,333 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after acquiring an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after acquiring an additional 582,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $46,099,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after acquiring an additional 489,352 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

NYSE:EMR opened at $92.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average is $97.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

