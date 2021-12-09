Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00.

CDNS opened at $184.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.39. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.80 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $894,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9,796.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 97,964 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,524,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

