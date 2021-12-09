Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Trading 4.6% Higher

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.82. 1,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 166,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

