Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 113,880 Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $17,758,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $73,325,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

