Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.