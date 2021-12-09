Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 88,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,142,082 shares.The stock last traded at $39.58 and had previously closed at $37.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOS. CIBC cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

