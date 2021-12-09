Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

Several brokerages have commented on CDPYF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.50 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$69.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.02. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.