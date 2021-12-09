Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $112.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $230.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 105.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

RETA opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $46.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 37,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after buying an additional 209,100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

