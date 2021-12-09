Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.48

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.48 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 53.30 ($0.71). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 52.20 ($0.69), with a volume of 915,650 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.46) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Card Factory alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.46 million and a PE ratio of -174.00.

In other Card Factory news, insider Nathan Lane purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($143,217.08).

About Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.