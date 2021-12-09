Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

