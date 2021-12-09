CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $140.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

KMX opened at $148.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $6,665,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 28.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CarMax by 5.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in CarMax by 4.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 265,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $524,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

