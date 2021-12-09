Carry (CRE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.44 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $88.07 million and $10.44 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00089809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013156 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,961,717 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

