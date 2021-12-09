Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Several research firms have commented on CASA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities cut Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CASA remained flat at $$5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,386. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $443.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 235,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 95,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Casa Systems by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 36,452 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

