Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CSLT opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.92 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.90. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. Analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Castlight Health by 299.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Castlight Health during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castlight Health (CSLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.