Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $322.27

Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $322.27 and last traded at $322.27, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $318.88.

A number of research firms have commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.33.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 209.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 22.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 32.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.