CD Projekt’s (OTGLY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OTGLY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CD Projekt from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CD Projekt presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of OTGLY opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. CD Projekt has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $27.93.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

